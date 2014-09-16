NEW YORK, Sept 16 New York regulator Benjamin
Lawsky has launched an investigation into potential predatory
practices by lenders who make short-term, high-interest loans
secured by homes or other real estate.
Lawsky, superintendent of the state Department of Financial
Services, sent subpoenas to nine so-called "hard money lenders"
seeking information about their loan policies and marketing
materials, his office said in a statement on Tuesday.
The regulator is probing whether the companies are
intentionally structuring hard money loans with onerous terms
that may be driving borrowers into default.
