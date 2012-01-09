TOKYO Jan 9 Japanese convenience store operator, Lawson Inc is considering listing on the Shanghai Stock Exchange in two to three years to boost its brand name in the growing Chinese market, sources told Reuters on Monday.

Lawson plans to list its stock on the Shanghai exchange's planned international board, sources said, while the company will also remain listed on the Tokyo bourse.

As of November last year, Lawson operated 339 stores in China, but it hopes to expand its reach to 10,000 stores in 10 years. (Reporting By Mari Saito; Editing by Matt Driskill)