TOKYO Oct 7 The head of Japanese convenience store operator Lawson Inc said he wants to "proactively" discuss possible mergers and acquisitions if such opportunities arise within the industry.

The comment by Lawson Chief Executive Genichi Tamatsuka comes after Lawson said late last month that it would buy upscale Japanese supermarket chain Seijo Ishii Co for about 55 billion yen ($507 million), including debt.

Tamatsuka also told reporters on Tuesday that he hoped Japan's government would exercise caution in deciding whether to implement a second increase in the country sales tax. Tamatsuka was speaking after Lawson reported net profit for the first six months of its fiscal year grew about 15 percent to 21.9 billion yen from 19.1 billion a year earlier. (1 US dollar = 108.5800 Japanese yen)

(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)