TOKYO, Sept 15 Shares of Lawson Inc
jumped 7 percent on Thursday after the Japanese convenience
store operator and trading firm Mitsubishi Corp said
Mitsubishi was considering raising its stake in Lawson to make
it a subsidiary.
As of 0033 GMT, Lawson was up 5.4 percent after rising by as
much as 7 percent.
A source told Reuters that Mitsubishi plans to raise its
stake in Lawson to more than 50 percent from 33 percent now. The
news was first reported by the Nikkei business daily, which said
Mitsubishi was considering a tender offer that could cost more
than 140 billion yen ($1.4 billion).
