By Daniel Wiessner
June 25 Dozens of companies using recruiting
websites violated New York City law by refusing to hire anyone
with a felony record, affecting mostly black people, according
to a lawsuit filed by the NAACP on Thursday.
The National Association for the Advancement of Colored
People sued a class of companies it said were breaking city and
state laws that bar businesses from refusing to consider former
convicts for jobs. The lawsuit was filed in state court in
Manhattan.
Since New York's prison population was more than half black,
the lawsuit argued, such policies served to keep many black
people out of the workforce.
Named in the lawsuit were Dutch electronics maker
Koninklijke Philips NV, pest control company Advance
Tech, Australian data management company Recall Holdings Ltd
, and IT consulting company NTT Data. All of
the companies have operations in New York.
The NAACP said in the complaint that it intended to add more
defendants.
The lawsuit cited as an example a posting that it said was
made by Philips on tweetmyjobs.com seeking a network engineer
with "zero felony convictions."
Job-posting sites named in the lawsuit were Monster,
ZipRecruiter and Indeed.
A spokesman for Recall Holdings said the company was
reviewing the lawsuit and was "committed to fair and equitable
recruitment and employment practices." Representatives for
Monster and ZipRecruiter declined to comment on the lawsuit.
The other companies named in it did not immediately respond
to requests for comment.
Laws prohibiting employment discrimination on the basis of
criminal histories vary by city and state.
The case is NAACP New York State Conference Metropolitan
Council of Branches v. Philips Electronics North America Corp,
New York State Supreme Court, New York County, No. 156382-2015.
(Editing by Ted Botha and G Crosse)