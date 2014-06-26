By Daniel Wiessner
ALBANY, N.Y., June 26 New York's top state court
on Thursday reinstated Canadian oil company Norex Petroleum
Ltd's $1 billion lawsuit claiming that two billionaires used
armed soldiers and corrupted Russian court proceedings to gain
control of a Siberian oilfield.
In a unanimous decision that reversed two lower courts, the
Court of Appeals in Albany rejected claims by the billionaires,
Leonard Blavatnik and Victor Vekselberg, and companies they
control that the lawsuit against them was time-barred.
In 2011, Norex claimed that Blavatnik and Vekselberg, who
live in New York, orchestrated a takeover of Russian oil company
ZAO Yugraneft, in which Norex held a 60 percent stake, and an
oilfield in Siberia it controlled worth hundreds of millions of
dollars.
Norex said Yugraneft's offices in 2001 were overrun by
militia members wielding AK-47 assault rifles. It also claimed
the billionaires bribed officials in order to win a Russian
court ruling that diluted Norex's stake in the company.
On Thursday, the Court of Appeals rejected the billionaires'
claim that Norex was forum-shopping because it had lost court
proceedings in Russia and a 2002 suit in New York federal court,
which was dismissed on procedural grounds.
The court said a state law that extends the statute of
limitations for lawsuits that are initially dismissed for
procedural reasons applied to Norex. Since the prior federal
lawsuit was timely, the court said, the subsequent claims made
in state court were not time-barred.
Barry Ostrager, who represents Norex, said the company was
"pleased to have its day in court."
Blavatnik said in a statement that the claims in the lawsuit
were "preposterous" and that he would raise other potential
grounds for dismissing the case.
A representative for White & Case, the firm that represents
Blavatnik and the other defendants, declined to comment.
The case is Norex Petroleum Ltd v. Leonard Blavatnik, New
York State Court of Appeals, No. 121.
(Reporting by Daniel Wiessner; Editing by Ted Botha)