Nov 19 Cosmetics retailer Sephora USA Inc has
blocked the online accounts of scores of customers with Asian
names because it suspected them of buying discount items in bulk
to resell them, a new lawsuit claims.
The proposed class action was filed Tuesday in federal court
in Manhattan by four U.S. women of Chinese descent who say their
accounts were deactivated earlier this month because they have
Asian surnames.
The suit stems from a Nov. 6 promotional sale that caused
Sephora's website to crash. The company said at the time it
resulted from large numbers of bulk shoppers looking to take
advantage of the low prices so they could resell the items for a
profit.
According to the lawsuit, only customers with Asian names or
email addresses from Chinese domains were blocked from the site
in the hours after it crashed. Thousands of shoppers may have
been affected, the suit says.
In the days after the crash, the suit says, hundreds of
Sephora shoppers with Asian surnames complained on Facebook
about their inability to access their accounts. Some accused the
company of blatant racism.
Sephora did not return a request for comment on Wednesday.
Nor did its parent company, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Inc
, which is also listed as a defendant.
Sephora, which was founded in Paris in 1970, has 1,900
stores in 29 countries.
Macy's and Barneys this year settled suits accusing them of
routinely suspecting minority customers of shoplifting, but
Sephora may be the first to face claims of discriminatory
Internet security measures by a retailer.
The four plaintiffs say they lost all of the reward points
they accumulated buying hundreds of dollars of merchandise from
Sephora. Two of them, Xiao Xiao and Tiantian Zou, live in New
York City. The other two, Jiali Chen and Man Xu, are from Ohio
and Philadelphia.
They are seeking unspecified damages and a court order
barring the company from engaging in the alleged practice.
The case is Xiao Xiao v. Sephora USA Inc, U.S. District
Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 14-cv-9181.
(Reporting by Daniel Wiessner; Editing by Ted Botha and Steve
Orlofsky)