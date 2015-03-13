March 13 Uber Technologies Inc has been hit with
a proposed class action lawsuit over a recently disclosed data
breach involving the personal information of about 50,000
drivers, the latest in a series of legal woes to hit the
Internet car service.
The suit, filed Thursday in federal court in San Francisco
by Sasha Antman, an Uber driver in Portland, Oregon, says the
company did not do enough to prevent the 2014 breach and waited
too long -- about five months -- to disclose it.
Antman says Uber violated a California law requiring
companies to safeguard employee's personal information.
Last month, Uber said it had discovered in September that an
unknown person had gained access to a database containing the
names and driver's license numbers of thousands of drivers.
The suit, which seeks more than $5 million in damages, says
Antman and other drivers "now face years of constant
surveillance of their financial and personal records...and loss
of rights."
A spokeswoman for San Francisco-based Uber did not
immediately return a request for comment on Friday. When the
company announced the breach, it said there had been no reports
of drivers' information being misused.
While Uber has been growing in popularity and is now among
the most valuable U.S. startups, it is also facing mounting
legal challenges from drivers, passengers and the government.
Uber drivers in Chicago, Boston, Washington, D.C. and other
cities have been arrested for assaulting passengers, prompting
multiple lawsuits from victims.
Uber is also facing claims by drivers who say they were
illegally classified as independent contractors. A federal judge
in San Francisco on Wednesday rejected the company's bid to
dismiss one of the suits, saying it should be decided by a jury.
A ruling against Uber could force it to pay Social Security and
workers' compensation and reimburse drivers for gas and auto
insurance, dramatically altering its business model.
Prosecutors in California, meanwhile, filed suit last year
accusing Uber of misleading passengers by charging a "safe rides
fee" to fund industry-leading background checks, while the
company did little to screen applicants.
Uber has been fighting most of the claims, saying it has a
rigorous background check process and that drivers are not
employees of the company because they choose when to work.
The case is Antman v. Uber Technologies Inc, U.S. District
Court for the Northern District of California, No. 15-1175.
(Reporting by Daniel Wiessner in Albany, N.Y.; Editing by
Alexia Garamfalvi and Christian Plumb)