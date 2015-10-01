(Adds comment from Merrill Lynch in paragraph eight)
By Tom Hals
Oct 1 Merrill Lynch must defend its role in the
$690 million sale of the Zale Corp jewelry chain after a judge
refused on Thursday to dismiss a shareholder class action that
alleged the deal short-changed investors.
The preliminary ruling by the Delaware Court of Chancery, a
premiere venue for shareholder lawsuits, found Merrill Lynch
could have aided the Zale board breach their duties to
investors. It is the latest ruling by the court that potentially
exposes a Wall Street bank to damages in a merger deal.
Zale agreed in 2014 to be acquired by rival Signet Jewelers
for $21 per share, or $690 million. TIG Advisors, which held
nearly 10 percent of Zale stock, called the deal grossly unfair
and shareholders only narrowly approved the sale.
Soon after the deal was announced, shareholders filed a
class action challenging the deal price and named as defendants
Zale's board, Signet and Merrill, a unit of Bank of America
.
The Thursday ruling by Vice Chancellor Donald Parsons
dismissed the Zale board and Signet as defendants.
However, Parsons found Merrill could be liable to
shareholders because it failed to disclose potential conflicts.
Merrill Lynch never told Zale's board that a month before it was
hired by the board the bank made a presentation to Signet's
chief financial officer about acquiring Zales for $17 to $21 a
share.
"I find it reasonably conceivable that this undisclosed
conflict hampered the ability of Merrill Lynch and,
consequently, the board to seek a higher price for Zale's
stockholders," wrote Parsons in a 59-page opinion.
Merrill Lynch said it disagreed with the ruling, which
allows the case to proceed toward trial. "The investment banking
presentation at issue created no conflict of interest and had no
impact on Bank of America Merrill Lynch's efforts on Zale's
behalf," said Merrill spokesman Bill Halldin.
Last year, shareholders of ambulance company Rural/Metro won
$76 million in damages against RBC Capital Markets, a unit of
Royal Bank of Canada. Like Merrill with Zale, RBC was
alleged to have aided the Rural/Metro board breach its duty to
shareholders.
The Delaware Supreme Court heard oral arguments this week by
RBC seeking to overturn that ruling, which has prompted many
shareholders to expand their class actions beyond board members
to include deep-pocketed investment banks as defendants.
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by
Cynthia Osterman)