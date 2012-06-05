* Launches Layar Creator for publishers
* Enables easy linking of digital to print
* Has over 20 mln downloads, 3 mln active users
By Tarmo Virki
June 5 Software developer Layar on Tuesday
rolled out an application to help publishers more easily link
their print and digital content, hoping to jumpstart its
so-called mobile augmented reality (AR) business.
AR overlays text, graphics and sound on images viewed on
smartphone or tablet screens, on PCs or through dedicated
glasses.
It is expected to move into the mainstream over the coming
years as chipset vendors incorporate the technology, which
enables features like image recognition in smartphones, tablets
and PCs.
The boom in smartphones led by Apple Inc's iPhone,
which has location capabilities, cameras and sufficient
processing power, has enabled people to try out the technology
for themselves.
Software from Layar, founded in 2009 and backed by Intel
Capital, has been downloaded to more than 20 million
mobile devices and has around 3 million monthly active users.
But the Amsterdam-based firm has struggled to generate
revenues from its large consumer following and is turning to
publishing firms using AR for advertising or adding digital
content to print publications.
The ad-funded version of the Layar Creator application is
free, while media houses can also buy an ad-free version. The
application also removes the need to hire developers for using
AR features.