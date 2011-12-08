* Q3 EPS $0.45 vs. est $0.49/share

* Revenue up 9.3 pct to $294.9 mln

Dec 8 Layne Christensen's quarterly profit missed analysts' estimates, hurt by margin pressures and cost overruns at its water infrastructure division.

Revenues at its water infrastructure division, the company's largest revenue contributor, improved marginally. However, income before interest and income taxes declined 66.8 percent to $4.3 million.

"Our water infrastructure division had a poor quarter primarily as a result of our heavy civil construction business which will likely continue to underperform next year," President Rene Robichaud said in a statement.

The company provides drilling, water treatment and construction services to municipalities, water utilities, mining companies, heavy civil construction contractors, and oil and gas producers.

For the third quarter, the company posted a profit of $8.8 million or 45 cents a share, up from $8.2 million or 42 cents a share for the year ago period.

Revenue rose 9.3 percent to $294.9 million.

Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of 49 cents a share on revenue of $278.1 million according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company, valued at 483.53 million, closed at 23.63 on Nasdaq on Wednesday.