April 19 Drilling and construction services
provider Layne Christensen posted a loss, hurt by
project delays and charges from its investigations into improper
payments to third parties interacting with government officials
in Africa.
The company said it could be liable for fines and penalties
as part of any settlement, but did not estimate the amount.
Last month, the company said an ongoing internal probe has
found documents and information suggesting that improper
payments were made to agents and other third parties in certain
countries in Africa.
Net loss was $88.5 million, or $4.55 a share, compared with
a net income of $8.8 million, or 45 cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 1.5 percent to $275.8 million.
Excluding items, the company posted a loss of 20 cents a
share.
Selling, general and administrative costs rose 14 percent.
Layne Christensen shares closed at $20.44 on Wednesday on
the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian) ((vaishnavi.bala@thomsonreuters.com within U.S. +1
646 223 8780 outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800 Reuters
Messaging:vaishnavi.bala.reuters.com@reuters.net)