June 5 Drilling and construction services
provider Layne Christensen's quarterly profit fell as
its water infrastructure segment continued to be plagued by
cutbacks in municipal spending due to a weak economy.
The water infrastructure division, which contributed about
73 percent to the company's first-quarter revenue, provides
drilling, water treatment and construction services to
municipalities, water utilities, mining companies, heavy civil
construction contractors, and oil and gas producers.
The profit fell to $3.7 million, or 19 cents per share, from
$13.1 million, or 66 cents per share, a year earlier. Last
year's net income included a gain of 15 cents per share from the
sale of a facility in Fontana, California.
Revenue rose 3.4 percent to $276.5 million.
Layne shares, which have fallen 23 percent so far this year,
closed at $18.60 on Monday on the Nasdaq.