By Chelsea Emery
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 7 Never mind coal. There may be
pink slips in some holiday stockings this year.
The end of the year can be a dangerous season for employees.
As companies make last-minute attempts to adjust payrolls or to
meet earnings goals, layoffs tend to pick up.
Indeed, as many as 150,000 jobs could disappear in the
fourth quarter, up 46 percent from the previous quarter,
according to consulting firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas Inc.
Citigroup Inc employees know this all too well. The
third-largest U.S. bank announced 11,000 job cuts
worldwide, affecting 4 percent of its work force, Wednesday
.
It's easy to panic as rumors of layoffs fly at the office.
Anger, fear and confusion can cloud final days that would be
better spent preserving your professional reputation and
contacting possible future employers.
So, cancel the bridge-burning email and don't waste time
stocking up on pens and paper clips from the supply cabinet.
Instead, take these two steps immediately: Network like
crazy, and start working on the most favorable exit package
possible.
That's what David Berman wishes he had done when he lost his
senior financial adviser post at Morgan Stanley Smith Barney in
mid-2011.
"I still believed that I had people fighting for me on the
inside," says Berman, who is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.
"I was wrong. In hindsight, I was not aggressive enough."
Among other things, Berman regrets not having used
LinkedIn.com, the online networking site, to find connections
and advice.
And he's still looking for a full-time job.
Here's how you can gird yourself for the best possible
outcome if the axe falls.
BE PREPARED
Knowing weeks ahead of a job loss can have its benefits.
Use this time to prepare for your severance meeting with
your boss or human resources specialist. It can bring months
more of paid health insurance or a longer severance pay period.
Go in with a list of questions, says Brooklyn, New York,
executive coach Elaine Weinstein, who runs her own firm.
Weinstein recommends these:
-Is there a severance and how long does it last?
-When does it begin?
-Is it a lump sum and who pays taxes?
-What are your health benefits?
-Do they last as long as severance pay?
-When they end, who will notify you about beginning Cobra?
-What happens to your 401(k) retirement plan?
Make the firm explain in its own words why you're being let
go. You can use this terminology when you apply for a new job,
if it is favorable.
And, depending on your relationship with your employer and
your company's rules, you may be able to walk out with a letter
of recommendation, too.
You will probably receive papers to sign. Don't sign them
immediately, but ask how long you have to review them.
Threatening to call a lawyer may not be prudent, but it
doesn't hurt to suggest - obliquely - that you might consult
one, says Weinstein.
You can say something like, "I'm very disappointed in this
package. I have to think about this and think about my next
actions," suggests Weinstein.
Always ask for more: A longer severance, longer paid health
insurance, or a paid career counseling service.
"Fight for it," says Weinstein. "All they can do is say
'no.'"
CONTACTS, AND CONTACT DETAILS
If you don't have a personal cell phone or computer, get
one, and transfer your contacts to your new equipment, says
Weinstein. Once you leave the company, it won't be possible to
access those systems or documents again.
Consider adding your personal email address to your email
signature, as appropriate.
Most companies will allow employees a health care coverage
grace period, so you may not need to schedule all your doctors
appointments immediately. Still, if it takes time to see a
medical specialist, make those appointments now.
Immediately activate your business network, Weinstein says.
Reach out to professional and personal contacts, even if you
have not spoken to them in years. Admit that you may have been
"sloppy" about staying in touch, but say you would like to
reestablish communication.
Break the ice by offering to help them. Weinstein suggests a
humorous approach, such as: 'Other than babysitting, let me know
if I can help you in any way.'
SEEK EMPLOYMENT (WHILE EMPLOYED)
In September, New Jersey insurance consultant, Lori
Sternthal, learned how valuable a network can be.
When the senior business analyst learned that her contract
would end within weeks, she reached out to recruiters, friends
and business contacts, using LinkedIn.com, phone calls and
emails - using her personal phone and computer and not those of
her client's. A recruiter located a full-time staff position and
Sternthal was at a new desk within nine weeks.
Recruiters prefer to find someone who is currently employed,
says Cobb.
"Otherwise they can't justify their fee," he says.
That makes these precious few weeks remaining at your job
vital for reaching recruiters.
No matter how angry, upset or worried you might be, remain
positive, says Sternthal. She suggests job seekers say something
like, "I had a great experience at the company, but I'm in
transition and open to new opportunities." You could say you're
open to both staff or contract work.
You'll be surprised how many people will offer help when
they learn you're about to lose your job, says Weinstein. "It's
survivor guilt."