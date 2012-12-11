Dec 11 Lazard Ltd said on Tuesday that
it will pay a special dividend to common shareholders and
accelerate the payment of its ordinary dividend.
The investment bank will pay shareholders an extra 20 cents
per share during the fourth quarter, in addition to its existing
quarterly dividend of the same amount.
The regular dividend payment will be accelerated so that
common shareholders as of Dec. 21 will receive a total payment
of 40 cents per share on Dec. 27.
A number of U.S. companies have moved 2013 dividend payments
into December or declared special December dividends. Without
action from Congress before the end of the year, the tax rates
on dividends and capital gains are due to rise in 2013.
Lazard shares closed up 1.1 perecent at $30.78 on Tuesday,
up nearly 18 percent year-to-date.