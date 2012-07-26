(Corrects to say capital markets business instead of stock and bond underwriting)

July 26 Lazard Ltd reported a 50 percent decline in second-quarter profit on Thursday due to high compensation costs and lower fees from its capital markets and restructuring businesses.

The New York-based investment bank reported earnings of $30.8 million, or 24 cents per share, down from $62 million, or 48 cents per share, a year earlier.

Lazard has launched a new cost-cutting program to reach an operating margin of 25 percent by 2014, Chief Financial Officer Matthieu Bucaille said in a statement. (Reporting By Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)