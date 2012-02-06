EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
* Q4 adj EPS $0.01 vs est $0.37
* Oper rev down 23 pct
* Ups div 25 pct to $0.20 per share
Feb 6 Lazard Ltd posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit hurt by a fall in fees at its financial advisory segment, but the investment bank increased its quarterly dividend.
For the fourth quarter, the company posted an adjusted net income of $1 million, or 1 cent per share, compared with 104 million, or 76 cents per share, a year ago.
Analysts had expected the company to earn 37 cents per share, excluding items, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Operating revenue fell 23 percent to $469 million, from the previous year.
"The financial markets were difficult in 2011, and Lazard had a challenging fourth quarter...we experienced a decline in financial advisory revenue and a slowdown in asset management, primarily caused by lower performance fees," Chief Execuitve Kenneth Jacobs said.
Financial advisory fees fell 26 percent to $260 million, from a year ago.
The company, however, increased its quarterly dividend by 25 percent to 20 cents per share.
Shares of the New York-based company closed at $28.89 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has