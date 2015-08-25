Aug 25 Lazard Middle Market, a subsidiary of financial advisory and asset management firm Lazard Ltd, hired Nathan Pund as managing director in its consumer and retail group.

Pund was managing director and group head of the investment banking, active lifestyle group at D.A. Davidson & Co before joining Lazard Middle Market.

He will be based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Lazard said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)