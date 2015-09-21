Sept 21 Investment bank and asset manager Lazard Ltd said Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has joined the firm as a senior adviser, with a focus on sovereign advisory.

Okonjo-Iweala was the Minister of Finance of Nigeria from 2011 to May 2015, prior to which she was a managing director at the World Bank Group for four years. (Reporting by Sangameswaran.S in Bengaluru; Editing by Anand Basu)