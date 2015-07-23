(Adds Breakingviews link)
By Neha Dimri and Olivia Oran
July 23 Investment bank and asset manager Lazard
Ltd on Thursday reported a quarterly profit that handily
beat analysts' estimates as a jump in corporate dealmaking
boosted M&A advisory fees.
M&A and other advisory fees, which account for 45 percent of
Lazard's operating revenue, rose 17 percent to $273.2 million
in the second quarter ended June.
"Overall (M&A) activity levels are good. They are better in
the U.S. than in the rest of the world, but across the world it
is a healthy environment where I think our franchise does pretty
well," Lazard Chief Executive Kenneth Jacobs told Reuters.
Jacobs expects the momentum to continue in the second half
of the year.
Shares of Lazard were up almost 1 percent to $58.78 on the
New York Stock Exchange.
Lazard ranked fifth in worldwide financial advisory M&A for
the first six months of the year, according to Thomson Reuters
data, with a 14.6 percent market share.
Some of the big deals advised by Lazard include health
insurer Aetna Inc's $37 billion offer for smaller rival
Humana Inc and drugmaker Pfizer Inc's $17
billion bid for Hospira Inc.
Low interest rates and stronger confidence among chief
executives have led to a steady rise in M&A activity in the last
two years, pushing levels to close to those seen before the 2008
financial crisis.
M&A volumes globally rose by 34.6 percent in the second
quarter from a year earlier to $1.33 trillion as of June 26, shy
of the record $1.41 trillion seen in the second quarter of 2007.
Lazard's asset management business, which produces nearly
half the firm's revenue, reported a 2 percent rise in average
assets under management to $203 billion.
Total operating revenue rose 6.2 percent to about $606.6
million.
The company's adjusted net profit rose to $130.3 million, or
98 cents per share, in the quarter, from $85.4 million, or 64
cents per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 77 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Smaller rival Evercore Partners Inc reported a
better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by a
28 percent rise in investment banking revenue.
Lazard's stock has been the best performer among boutique
investment banks, gaining about 19 percent this year through
Wednesday's close on the NYSE.
Evercore shares have gained 11 percent, those of Moelis & Co
have fallen 17 percent and Greenhill & Co Inc
shares are down 8 percent during the same period.
