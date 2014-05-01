May 1 Investment bank and asset manager Lazard Ltd reported a 119 percent rise in first-quarter profit as merger advisory revenue rose in a thriving M&A market.

Lazard's profit rose to $81 million, or 61 cents per share, on an adjusted basis in the three months ended March 31, from $37 million, or 28 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)