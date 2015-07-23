July 23 Investment bank and asset manager Lazard
Ltd reported a 53 percent rise in quarterly adjusted
profit as a jump in corporate dealmaking boosted M&A advisory
fees.
The company's adjusted net profit rose to $130.3 million, or
98 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from
$85.4 million, or 64 cents per share, a year earlier.
Lazard said M&A and other advisory operating revenue rose 17
percent to $273.2 million.
M&A volumes globally rose by 34.6 percent in the second
quarter from a year earlier to $1.33 trillion as of June 26, shy
of the record $1.41 trillion seen in the second quarter of 2007.
(Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)