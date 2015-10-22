Oct 22 Investment bank and asset manager Lazard Ltd reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by a rise in M&A advisory fees.

M&A and other advisory fees rose 19.4 percent to $288 million in the third quarter ended Sept. 30.

The company's adjusted net profit rose 40 percent to $124 million, or 93 cents per share, from a year earlier.

Total operating revenue rose 2 percent to about $594 million.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 90 cents and revenue of $589.42 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Rachel Chitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)