(Adds Breakingviews, updates share price)
By Sruthi Shankar and Olivia Oran
Feb 2 Financial advisory and asset manager
Lazard Ltd's results on Tuesday easily beat lowered Wall
Street estimates in a quarter battered by volatile market
conditions.
Both profit and revenue, however, shrank as M&A advisory and
asset management fees declined.
Global markets were racked in the past few months by fears
of an economic slowdown in China and more recently by a steep
slump in crude oil prices.
Lazard, which advised on six of the 10 largest deals last
year, said M&A and other advisory fees, fell 5.1 percent to
$282.1 million in the fourth quarter, accounting for about half
of the total operating revenue.
"We saw a little bit of a slowdown over the summer and that
impacted the fourth quarter," Chief Executive Kenneth Jacobs
told Reuters.
For 2015, however, revenue from M&A fees rose 9.2 percent.
Lazard advised Dow Chemical Co in its planned $130
billion megamerger with DuPont announced in December. In
January, it advised on Xerox's split and the Tyco-Johnson
Controls merger.
Asset management revenue fell 8 percent to $260.6 million in
the quarter ended Dec. 31.
"We've managed to hold up in amazingly volatile markets on
the asset management side," Jacobs said.
The company's average assets under management remained flat
at $196 billion in 2015, despite the impact of a stronger
dollar.
"We expected the comparisons on both financial advisory and
asset management to be down year-on-year, Q4 2014 was strong for
them," said Sandler O'Neill & Partners analyst Jeffery Harte.
Lazard's total operating revenue fell to $598.3 million from
$645.8 million. Excluding items, the company earned 92 cents per
share.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 87 cents per
share and revenue of $574.9 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's shares, which lost about 20 percent in the
past 12 months, fell 7.6 percent to close at $33.31.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Olivia Oran; Additional
reporting by Nikhil Subba; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)