UPDATE 1-Egypt to issue $1.5 bln-$2 bln Eurobond within one week
CAIRO, May 15 Egypt will issue a Eurobond of between $1.5 billion and $2 billion within the next week, Finance Minister Amr El Garhy told Reuters on Monday.
April 21 Lazard Ltd's quarterly profit rose 19 percent as the financial advisory firm and asset manager cut operating costs by more than a fifth.
Net income attributable to Lazard rose to $66.8 million, or 50 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from about $56 million, or 42 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Richa Naidu; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Hercules to expand review of investment management structural alternatives