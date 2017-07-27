FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lazard's quarterly profit jumps 50 percent
Floods kill 120 in Gujarat, with industry, cotton hit
Floods kill 120 in Gujarat, with industry, cotton hit
Russia orders out U.S. diplomats in sanctions retaliation
Russia orders out U.S. diplomats in sanctions retaliation
Movie Review: Mubarakan
Movie Review: Mubarakan
July 27, 2017 / 10:56 AM / 2 days ago

Lazard's quarterly profit jumps 50 percent

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Financial advisory and asset management firm Lazard Ltd reported a 50 percent jump in quarterly profit on Thursday as it earned more from advising on deals.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $120.39 million, or 91 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $80.36 million, or 61 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $729.95 million from $546.64 million. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)

