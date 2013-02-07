Feb 7 Lazard Ltd reported quarterly results that beat analysts' estimates as revenue from financial advisory business rose 19 percent.

The company reported a loss of $5.3 million, or 5 cents per share, compared with a loss of $4.8 million, or 4 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the investment bank earned 61 cents per share. Revenue rose 22 percent to $574 million.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 33 cents per share, on revenue of $477.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)