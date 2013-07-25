BRIEF-SYNLAB Limited says Novo A/S to raise stake in co to c.20 pct
* Novo A/S to raise stake through 250 million euro subscription to new shares
July 25 Investment bank Lazard Ltd reported a small rise in second-quarter profit, helped by its financial advisory business.
Net income attributable to common stockholders rose to $31.4 million, or 24 cents per share, from $30.2 million, or 24 cents per share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned 45 cents per share. (Reporting by Anil D'Silva)
* Loo Kar Pui Paul will be appointed as an executive director of Cathay Pacific