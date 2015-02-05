Komercni Banka Q1 net profit rises 41 percent after HQ sale
PRAGUE, May 4 Czech lender Komercni Banka posted a 41 percent rise in first-quarter net profit, boosted by the sale of its Prague headquarters building, the bank said on Thursday.
Feb 5 Investment bank and asset manager Lazard Ltd reported a 57 percent rise in adjusted quarterly profit due to a jump in advisory fees from higher M&A activity.
The company's adjusted net profit rose to $172 million, or $1.29 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $110 million, or 81 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
PRAGUE, May 4 Czech lender Komercni Banka posted a 41 percent rise in first-quarter net profit, boosted by the sale of its Prague headquarters building, the bank said on Thursday.
ZURICH, May 4 Swiss Re, the world's second-largest reinsurer, said on Thursday first-quarter net profit fell nearly 47 percent after outlays on claims from Australia's Cyclone Debbie stripped $350 million from the reinsurer's bottom line.