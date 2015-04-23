Fed's George says balance sheet should be trimmed this year
May 9 Kansas City Federal Reserve President Esther George on Tuesday said she supported starting to wind down the Fed's massive trove of bonds this year.
April 23 Investment bank and asset manager Lazard Ltd reported a 27 percent rise in quarterly adjusted profit as a jump in corporate dealmaking boosted M&A advisory fees.
The company's adjusted net profit rose to $103 million, or 77 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $81.3 million, or 61 cents per share, a year earlier.
Lazard said M&A and other advisory operating revenue rose 9 percent to $260.8 million.
Companies around the world announced deals worth a total of $811.8 billion in the quarter, the highest first-quarter level since 2007, according to preliminary Thomson Reuters data. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Vitalhub Corp. Announces annual and special meeting of shareholders and proposed share consolidation