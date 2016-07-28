BRIEF-International Financial Advisors posts Q1 profit
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholers 235,726 dinars versus loss of 4.4 million dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2reiOOH) Further company coverage:
July 28 Financial advisory and asset management firm Lazard Ltd's quarterly profit fell 78.5 percent from a year earlier, when the company had an income tax gain of $1.2 billion.
Net income attributable to Lazard fell to $80.4 million, or 61 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $374.1 million, or 2.82 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net revenue fell 12 percent to $534.7 million. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholers 235,726 dinars versus loss of 4.4 million dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2reiOOH) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 13 The U.S. Treasury is considering all of its available tools to deny North Korea access to the international financial system to rein in its nuclear weapons and missile development programs, a senior Treasury official said on Saturday.