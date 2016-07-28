* Q2 adj EPS $0.61 vs est $0.58

July 28 Lazard Ltd's quarterly profit beat analysts' estimates as lower costs and higher revenue from advising on restructuring more than offset a slump in M&A fees.

Lazard shares were up 1.4 percent at $33.88 at midday.

Both asset management and M&A advisory revenue fell in the second quarter, as uncertainty stemming from Britain's vote to leave the European Union and volatile oil prices kept investors and companies on the sidelines.

Lazard's revenue from M&A and other advisory fell 25.5 percent to $203.4 million, while asset management revenue fell about 14 percent to $250.7 million.

The firm's revenue from advising on restructuring nearly quadrupled to $72.3 million in the latest quarter.

The value of announced deals worldwide dropped by a third in the second quarter amid regulatory and political uncertainty.

However, Chief Executive Officer Kenneth Jacobs said in an interview that he anticipated a better second half in the financial advisory business, as more deals typically tend to close during the period.

Assets under management were $192 billion as of June 30, a 1 percent increase from March 31. However, the business saw net inflows of $453 million during the quarter. This bucked an industry-trend over the last several months in which asset management firms generally have suffered from large outflows amid geopolitical uncertainty and a shift away from actively managed products.

Lazard ranked No. 6 in terms of worldwide M&A advisory fees in the second quarter, down from the No. 4 spot last year, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Lazard worked on a number of deals that were closed in the quarter, including Fedex's $5 billion acquisition of TNT Express and Airbus Group's 2.4 billion euro sale of a 23.6 percent stake in Dassault Aviation SA.

The company is advising Anheuser Busch InBev in the brewer's $106 billion bid for SABMiller Plc

Lazard's adjusted net income was 61 cents per share, beating the average analyst estimate of 58 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company's attributable net income fell to $80.4 million, or 61 cents per share, in the quarter from $374.1 million, or 2.82 cents per share.

The company recorded a gain of $1.2 billion related to income tax in the year-earlier quarter.

Lazard said its operating expenses fell 70 percent to $421.4 million.

Net revenue fell 12 percent to $534.7 million.

Lazard's shares had lost about 23 percent of their value this year through Wednesday close. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Olivia Oran; Editing by Maju Samuel and Sriraj Kalluvila and David Gregorio)