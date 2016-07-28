* Q2 adj EPS $0.61 vs est $0.58
* M&A advisory fees fall 25.5 pct
* Asset management revenue declines about 14 pct
* Operating expenses down 70 pct
(Adds details on asset management business, paragraphs 3-8)
July 28 Lazard Ltd's quarterly profit
beat analysts' estimates as lower costs and higher revenue from
advising on restructuring more than offset a slump in M&A fees.
Lazard shares were up 1.4 percent at $33.88 at midday.
Both asset management and M&A advisory revenue fell in the
second quarter, as uncertainty stemming from Britain's vote to
leave the European Union and volatile oil prices kept investors
and companies on the sidelines.
Lazard's revenue from M&A and other advisory fell 25.5
percent to $203.4 million, while asset management revenue fell
about 14 percent to $250.7 million.
The firm's revenue from advising on restructuring nearly
quadrupled to $72.3 million in the latest quarter.
The value of announced deals worldwide dropped by a third in
the second quarter amid regulatory and political uncertainty.
However, Chief Executive Officer Kenneth Jacobs said in an
interview that he anticipated a better second half in the
financial advisory business, as more deals typically tend to
close during the period.
Assets under management were $192 billion as of June 30, a 1
percent increase from March 31. However, the business saw net
inflows of $453 million during the quarter. This bucked an
industry-trend over the last several months in which asset
management firms generally have suffered from large outflows
amid geopolitical uncertainty and a shift away from actively
managed products.
Lazard ranked No. 6 in terms of worldwide M&A advisory fees
in the second quarter, down from the No. 4 spot last year,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
Lazard worked on a number of deals that were closed in the
quarter, including Fedex's $5 billion acquisition of TNT
Express and Airbus Group's 2.4 billion euro sale of a
23.6 percent stake in Dassault Aviation SA.
The company is advising Anheuser Busch InBev in the
brewer's $106 billion bid for SABMiller Plc
Lazard's adjusted net income was 61 cents per share, beating
the average analyst estimate of 58 cents, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's attributable net income fell to $80.4 million,
or 61 cents per share, in the quarter from $374.1 million, or
2.82 cents per share.
The company recorded a gain of $1.2 billion related to
income tax in the year-earlier quarter.
Lazard said its operating expenses fell 70 percent to $421.4
million.
Net revenue fell 12 percent to $534.7 million.
Lazard's shares had lost about 23 percent of their value
this year through Wednesday close.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; additional reporting
by Olivia Oran; Editing by Maju Samuel and Sriraj Kalluvila and
David Gregorio)