(Adds Breakingviews link)
Oct 27 Lazard Ltd reported a
higher-than-expected quarterly profit as strength in its
financial advisory unit edged up slightly from the year-ago
period.
The firm reported strength from its restructuring business,
which nearly doubled from a year ago to $51.27 million. This
helped Lazard report a 3.8 percent rise in financial advisory
revenue.
Distressed debt and bankruptcy restructuring deals around
the world jumped 67 percent to $168.4 billion during the first
nine months of 2016, according to Thomson Reuters data.
However, Lazard's revenue from advising on mergers and
acquisitions fell 2.2 percent to $281.65 million in the quarter.
The value of announced deals worldwide fell 27 percent in
the third quarter as apprehension among corporate executives
about overpaying prevented a repeat of last year's deal-making
frenzy.
Lazard's asset management revenue rose 1.3 percent to $265.1
million.
Net income attributable to Lazard was $112.5 million, or 85
cents per share, in the latest quarter, compared with $398.5
million, or $2.99 per share, a year earlier.
Last year's third quarter included a hefty $420.8 million
tax benefit.
Analyst on average were expecting adjusted earnings of 77
cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Lazard's revenue rose 6.1 percent in the quarter.
The company's shares rose 1.3 percent to $37.24 at
mid-afternoon.
Earlier this month, Lazard said it had acquired the
remaining 50 percent of its financial advisory business in Latin
America outside Brazil and Mexico.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Richa Naidu in Bengaluru and
Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Anil D'Silva)