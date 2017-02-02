BRIEF-Skanska invests SEK 440 mln in office project in Poland
* Says invests EUR 46 mln, about SEK 440 mln, in phase I of an office project in Lodz, Poland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
Feb 2 Financial advisory and asset management firm Lazard Ltd reported a fall of about 19 percent in quarterly profit on Thursday, hurt by higher costs.
Net income attributable to Lazard fell to $127.98 million, or 96 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with $157.79 million, or $1.18 per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue rose 16.7 percent to $705.80 million. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)
* Says invests EUR 46 mln, about SEK 440 mln, in phase I of an office project in Lodz, Poland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON JUNE 22 ON CAPITAL DECREASE VIA REMISSION OF 20.0 MILLION SERIES B SHARES OF THE COMPANY