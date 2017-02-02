* Q4 adj. EPS $1.13 vs. est. $1.01

* Q4 total revenue rises 16.7 pct

* First half of 2017 looks strong - CEO (Adds Breakingviews link)

By Nikhil Subba and Olivia Oran

Feb 2 Lazard Ltd reported better-than-expected earnings on Thursday, as a surge in deals activity in the fourth quarter boosted revenue in its financial advisory business.

There was an uptick in M&A announcements in the quarter, when seven of the top 10 deals of 2016 were announced, despite the year being relatively light for deals in the United States.

Bermuda-based Lazard, often seen as a bellwether for the M&A industry, worked on several deals such as Anheuser-Busch InBev's $109 billion acquisition of SABMiller.

"Sentiment is the key thing for M&A," Lazard Chief Executive Ken Jacobs told Reuters.

The U.S. election resulted in optimism about future GDP policies, but it isn't clear whether that could be offset by protectionist rhetoric, Jacobs added.

"I think (protectionism will) create a pause on M&A activity in some parts of the world, but so far we haven't seen a real change in activity."

Lazard's shares, which were up about 1.6 percent in premarket trading, have risen about 12 percent since the presidential election on Nov. 8.

The 169-year-old company, a pioneer in the investment banking field, said revenue from its financial advisory business rose 22.3 percent in the quarter ended Dec. 31, driving total revenue up by 16.7 percent to $705.80 million.

Revenue from asset management, Lazard's other business, rose 5.7 percent to $275.37 million.

The first half of 2017 looks strong relative to last year for both businesses and the prospect of regulatory and tax reforms would bode well for M&A activity in the United States, CEO Ken Jacobs said on a call with analysts.

On an adjusted basis, Lazard earned $1.13 per share, handily beating analysts' average estimate of $1.01 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

However, net income attributable to Lazard fell about 19 percent to $127.98 million, or 96 cents per share, in the quarter, compared with $157.79 million, or $1.18 per share, a year earlier.

Lazard said operating expenses rose about 18 percent to $534.71 million as compensation and benefits costs jumped 14 percent.

The company recorded a gain of about $16 million related to income tax in the year-earlier quarter.

(Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)