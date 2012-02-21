* Q3 adj EPS $0.19 vs est $0.18

Feb 21 Furniture maker and retailer La-Z-Boy Inc posted a quarterly profit above market estimates, helped by an increase in sales at its upholstery and retail segments.

Shares of Monroe, Michigan-based La-Z-Boy were trading up 5 percent at $15.15 after the bell. They closed at $14.42 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

For the third quarter, the company earned $15 million, or 28 cents a share, compared with $10 million, or 19 cents a share, a year ago.

La-Z-Boy, known for its popular recliners, said revenue rose 8.4 percent to $316.5 million.

Excluding items, the company earned 19 cents a share.

Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 18 cents a share on revenue of $307.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.