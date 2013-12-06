BERLIN Dec 6 Germany's savings banks will need
to shoulder as much as 1.2 billion euros ($1.64 billion) in
further writedowns on Landesbank Berlin (LBB), three
people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.
Landesbank Berlin is being dismantled into a savings bank
and real estate business, with its capital markets arm moving to
Dekabank.
The writedowns, which are part of that restructuring, mean
Landesbank Berlin will be worth less in the accounts of the
savings banks that bought it for 5.5 billion euros in 2007.
The sources, quoting from a letter from the DSGV national
savings banks association, said the writedowns were estimated to
be 1-1.2 billion euros for the current year.
A spokesman for DSGV confirmed some additional writedowns
would have to be borne by the savings banks, but declined to
give out further details.
The savings banks have already booked 2.2 billion euros in
writedowns in relation to LBB, amounting to about 40 percent of
what they paid for it in 2007.
Germany's landesbanks - which belong to state governments
and whose main purpose is to support their regional economy -
lost billions of euros on risky investments in the financial
crisis.
Newspaper Handelsblatt had reported the expected LBB
writedowns earlier on Friday.
