FRANKFURT, Feb 14 A consortium led by real estate group Patrizia Immobilien has agreed to buy the real estate assets of Germany's biggest public-sector bank LBBW for 1.44 billion euros ($1.90 billion).

The deal, which still needs the approval of antitrust authorities, is to be closed by the end of March, LBBW said.

The consortium comprises insurers and pension funds including LVM and Sweden's AP3. Patrizia itself accounts for only about 2 percent of the consortium.

LBBW launched the sale of the assets - some 21,500 flats - last year to comply with European Union requirements following a bailout in the financial crisis.

Patrizia said it was also interested in the GBW real estate assets of LBBW-rival BayernLB.

However, it remains unclear whether there will be an open sales process as BayernLB would prefer a sale to municipalities, a spokesman for the public-sector lender said.

Lazard has been mandated to advise BayernLB on the GBW sale, which has roughly 33,000 flats.

