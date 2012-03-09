FRANKFURT, March 9 The German cartel
office has cleared the takeover of LBBW real estate
assets worth 1.4 billion euros ($1.9 billion) by Patrizia
Immobilien.
The transaction was permitted without any preconditions, the
competition watchdog said on its web site on Friday.
A consortium led by real estate group Patrizia Immobilien
last month agreed to buy the 21,500 flats of Germany's biggest
public-sector bank.
LBBW launched the sale of the assets last year to comply
with European Union requirements following a bailout in the
financial crisis.
($1 = 0.7534 euros)
(Reporting By Matthias Inverardi; writing by Arno Schuetze)