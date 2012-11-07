FRANKFURT Nov 7 German public-sector lender LBBW said it has largely completed a multi-year restructuring, cutting risky assets to 99 billion euros, helping to reduce the balance to 369 billion euros and raising the tier one capital ratio to 14.9 percent.

LBBW, the biggest of Germany's so-called landesbanks, said on Wednesday its nine-month net profit rose 15 percent to 281 million euros.

The lender received 5 billion euros in capital and 12.7 billion euros in guarantees at the height of the financial crisis.

Under a restructuring plan approved by European Union regulators it agreed to cut its balance sheet, shed some activities and transform its legal status.

LBBW vowed to reduce its capital market activities and proprietary trading and cut its balance sheet by about 40 percent compared to 2008 year-end figures. (Reporting By Edward Taylor)