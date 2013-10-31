FRANKFURT/STUTTGART Oct 31 A German court
agreed to try top executives of bailed-out LBBW,
Germany's largest public-sector lender, in a rare case of a
European bank's entire executive board being held accountable
for actions in the run-up to the financial crisis.
The commercial crime court opened proceedings against seven
current and former board members, the regional court in the
southern city Stuttgart, where LBBW is based, said in a
statement on Thursday.
The court decided to take on the case based on the
prosecutor's charges of accounting fraud against former LBBW
Chief Executive Siegfried Jaschinski and six other managers, who
sat on LBBW's board from 2006-2008.
The defendants, which include LBBW's current deputy chief
executive Michael Horn and Hans-Joachim Strueder, now a manager
at peer HSH Nordbank, said in a joint statement that they
continue to believe that the allegations are unfounded.
The prosecutors argue that the board in 2005 and 2006
decided unlawfully to transfer risks to special purpose
vehicles, disguising the real situation of the bank and in 2008
downplayed the dramatic situation in its annual report.
The trial is due to start in the first quarter of 2014.
LBBW said in a statement that its supervisory board would
address the issue, declining to comment further.
LBBW, along with other regional state-owned lenders known as
landesbanks, lost billions of euros on risky investments in the
financial crisis, forcing its owners to prop it up with a 5
billion-euro capital injection in 2009, funded with taxpayer
money, and an additional 12.7 billion euros in loan guarantees.
While policymakers have reacted to the crisis with new
banking rules aimed at preventing taxpayers from having to foot
bailout bills in the future, few bank executives have faced
criminal or civil cases.
In Germany, where the second biggest lender, Commerzbank,
and four landesbanks were among those taking state
aid, only the former CEO of corporate lender IKB has
been convicted of wrongdoing.
He received a 10-month suspended sentence, after being found
guilty of market manipulation.
The complete former board of landesbank peer HSH Nordbank
is also currently on trial. The six men are charged
with breaching fiduciary trust and two of them face additional
charges of accounting fraud.
The LBBW managers charged in Stuttgart could face up to
three years in jail, although sources familiar with the
situation said the most likely outcome was fines.
The German regional state of Baden-Wuerttemberg and the
municipally-owned savings banks of Baden-Wuerttemberg both own
stakes of around 40 percent in the bank, while the state's
capital, the city of Stuttgart, owns just under 19 percent.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Ilona Wissenbach)