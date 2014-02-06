FRANKFURT Feb 6 Former managers at bailed-out
German bank LBBW failed to disclose risks and played
down the severity of the situation at the country's largest
public-sector lender in the run-up to the financial crisis, the
judge leading their trial said.
The judge at the regional court in the southern city of
Stuttgart, where LBBW is based, said his preliminary assessment
showed that the managers unlawfully failed to disclose risks in
off-balance sheet special-purpose vehicles (SPVs) in 2005 and
2006.
In doing so, they disguised the bank's real financial
position, Judge Hartmut Schnelle said.
According to the public prosecutor, they also minimized the
drama of the situation in the bank's 2008 annual report.
The trial is a rare case of a European bank's entire
executive board being held accountable for actions in the run-up
to the 2008/9 global financial crisis.
The prosecutor has charged former LBBW Chief Executive
Siegfried Jaschinski and six other managers, who sat on LBBW's
board from 2006-2008 with accounting fraud.
The defendants, which also include LBBW's current deputy
chief executive Michael Horn and Hans-Joachim Strueder, now a
manager at peer HSH Nordbank, said on Thursday the allegations
are unfounded.
They said that neither the German Financial Reporting
Enforcement Panel nor financial watchdog Bafin had objected to
the use of SPVs at the time.
"(Special purpose vehicles) are not an LBBW-specific issue
but one of the whole banking industry," Jaschinski said in
court, adding that the SPVs were not the reason for the
near-collapse of the bank in 2008.
LBBW, along with other regional state-owned lenders known as
landesbanks, lost tens of billions of euros on risky investments
in the financial crisis, forcing its owners to prop it up with 5
billion euros of taxpayers' money in 2009 and 12.7 billion euros
in loan guarantees.
While policymakers have reacted to the crisis with new
banking rules aimed at preventing taxpayers from having to foot
bailout bills in the future, few bank executives have faced
criminal or civil cases.
In Germany, where the second-biggest lender, Commerzbank,
and four landesbanks were among those taking state
aid, only the former CEO of corporate lender IKB has
been convicted of wrongdoing. He received a 10-month suspended
sentence, after being found guilty of market manipulation.
The entire former board of landesbank peer HSH Nordbank is
also on trial. The six men are charged with breaching fiduciary
trust and two of them face additional charges of accounting
fraud.
The LBBW managers charged in Stuttgart could face up to
three years in jail, although sources familiar with the
situation have said the most likely outcome was fines.
The German regional state of Baden-Wuerttemberg and the
municipally-owned savings banks of Baden-Wuerttemberg both own
stakes of around 40 percent in the LBBW, while the state's
capital, the city of Stuttgart, owns just under 19 percent.
(Reporting by Andreas Kröner; Writing by Arno Schuetze; Editing
by Thomas Atkins and Erica Billingham)