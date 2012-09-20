AO World full-year revenue up on strong online sales
June 6 British online retailer AO World reported a 17 percent rise in full-year revenue on Tuesday, driven by strong sales in the UK and Europe through its website.
PARIS, Sept 20 Publicis has agreed to acquire Dutch ad agency LBI International NV in a deal valuing the company at 416 million euros ($538.80 million), the French advertising group's latest move to boost its exposure to digital advertising.
The 2.85 euro-a-share offer, which LBI's board has accepted, is at a 7.5 percent premium to the ad agency's closing share price on Thursday. ($1 = 0.7721 euros) (Reporting By Christian Plumb; editing by Daniel Flynn)
LONDON, June 5 Just hours before Khuram Butt and two accomplices drove a rented van into pedestrians on London Bridge and stabbed people nearby, he was asking neighbours where he could hire a vehicle.