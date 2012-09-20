PARIS, Sept 20 Publicis has agreed to acquire Dutch ad agency LBI International NV in a deal valuing the company at 416 million euros ($538.80 million), the French advertising group's latest move to boost its exposure to digital advertising.

The 2.85 euro-a-share offer, which LBI's board has accepted, is at a 7.5 percent premium to the ad agency's closing share price on Thursday. ($1 = 0.7721 euros) (Reporting By Christian Plumb; editing by Daniel Flynn)