LONDON, June 30 The London Bullion Market
Association (LBMA) has taken steps to help to preserve London's
role as a major global gold trading centre by making its
management more open and independent, documents seen by Reuters
showed.
London currently dominates the global over-the-counter gold
trade but is facing increasing competition from China. There are
also more regulatory demands after scandals over attemps to rig
interest rate and currency benchmarks. Several banks have run
into trouble with regulators over misdemeanors in their precious
metals trading business.
Greater regulatory scrutiny has already forced changes in
how precious metals prices are set but more are expected to
increase transparency of the London market, which can trace its
roots as far back as the seventeenth century.
The pressure for change is increasing also because China,
the metal's largest consumer and producer, is competing with
London to increase market share as a price setter with a
yuan-denominated gold benchmark.
Currently, the LBMA has a management committee made up of
representatives from eight firms including six banks, which are
also involved in the trading of bullion.
But a majority of members, including banks, refiners and
dealers, voted on Wednesday to create an independent board of
directors comprising two bank market makers and three LBMA
members.
The LBMA's chief executive Ruth Crowell and two employees of
the association would also be on the board.
"The new structure is congruent with new market conditions,
so we will now have an independence and oversight governance
that is needed," Sharps Pixley CEO Ross Norman told Reuters.
"The LBMA don't hide from the notion that the
decision-making process currently can sometimes be slower than
they would like and with a new board in place they will be able
to push through and make quicker, better decisions," Norman
said.
Bullion dealer Sharps Pixley is an ordinary member of the
LBMA.
The need to make the $5 trillion a year over-the-counter
market more transparent, profitable and liquid led the LBMA to
formally ask exchanges and technology firms in October last year
to bid for services such as a gold exchange or a clearing
platform.
A decision on the winning bidder should be known in
September.
The LBMA is the owner of the intellectual property of the
gold and silver benchmarks, run by part of the Intercontinental
Exchange and a CME/Thomson Reuters joint venture
respectively. The LBMA will also take on ownership of platinum
and palladium benchmarks, run by the London Metal Exchange.
The benchmarks are widely used by producers, consumers and
investors to trade and value the metal. Gold and silver are
among the eight major market benchmarks that are regulated by
Britain's watchdog Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).
The LBMA said it would issue a statement later on Thursday.
