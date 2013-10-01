* Indian jewellers eye export markets for new sales
* Exports down over summer as new import rules bite
* Industry body seeking RBI support for exporters
By Jan Harvey and Siddesh Mayenkar
ROME/MUMBAI, Oct 1 Indian jewellers, long
spoiled by access to the world's largest group of gold
consumers, must seek expansion overseas after the Indian
authorities tied gold imports to exports. But the path will not
be easy.
India has hiked import duty for gold, its biggest
non-essential import, this year from 4 percent to 10 percent --
15 percent in the case of jewellery -- in a bid to cut imports
and close its record current account deficit.
It has also linked imports to export volumes -- at least 20
percent of bullion imported in India must now be exported.
Pressure on the industry to increase gold exports is helping to
push Indian jewellers towards overseas markets.
"Just to secure domestic supplies, (jewellers) have to
export," Mayank Khemka, managing director of jewellery
wholesaler Khemka Group, said on the sidelines of the London
Bullion Market Association conference in Rome. For his company,
Dubai, Hong Kong and Singapore will be the primary markets to
target, he said.
C.K. Venkataraman, chief executive of the jewellery division
of Titan Company Ltd, told Reuters at the conference that his
company was looking at building up its exports as a part of its
long-term growth strategy, targeting in particular Indian
consumers living overseas.
"I don't think India has ever looked globally for gold
jewellery sales," he said. "Over the next decade, we should
expect that to change."
But for all jewellers may want to sell overseas, the path to
boosting exports is unlikely to be smooth. Exports have dropped
60 percent between April and August this year as confusion over
the new regulations, tough competition from other manufacturers
like Thailand, and slack demand from major consumer the United
States led to a virtual suspension of imports into India.
The country is historically the world's biggest consumer of
gold, with imports hitting 850 tonnes last year. Only 8 percent
of that was exported.
Indian jewellers face tough competition from lower-cost
producers, and will have to sharpen their design and
manufacturing skills to move away from the heavy, yellow-gold
pieces popular in India but less marketable overseas.
"Our machine-made products have been facing huge competition
from Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia, and since we were unable
to export in the last five weeks, our image has been hit in the
international market," Konal Doshi, partner at Modern Impex, a
gold jewellery exporter said.
Supply tightness due to the import restrictions has made
jewellers unwilling to ship material.
In addition, jewellers unused to selling outside their own
borders will have to familiarise themselves with export
procedures and build up relationships with overseas retailers to
the point where they are willing, for example, to send expensive
samples overseas for approval.
"Exporting isn't something that can be started overnight,
Khemka said. "You need to give people time."
INCENTIVES FOR EXPORTERS
Pankaj Kumar Parekh, vice chairman of the Gem & Jewellery
Export Promotion Council, said the jewellery industry has
already met the Reserve Bank of India to push them to include
the jewellery industry in its interest rate scheme, which
facilitates loans at below normal lending rates.
The commerce ministry is expected to announce financial
incentives for jewellery exporters by end-October.
At present, the disruption to imports caused by the new
import duty regime -- shipments of gold into India have been
virtually halted for two months pending clarification of the new
rules -- is stalling potential jeweller forays into exporting.
"We saw a huge decline in exports as shipments of coins and
medallions, which used to contribute to a lot of exports, were
stopped. Prices of gold also dropped from last year, and the
third reason was unavailability of gold," Konal Doshi said.
"There were no agencies doing imports in the last five
weeks, so how do you expect anyone to export?"
Once that situation is alleviated, jewellers will likely get
things moving again, he said.
"In a week's time imports should start all across the
country. By the end of October things would be in motion," said
Doshi, adding "Orders for supplies for the peak U.S. season are
already with us, and it is looking promising." Doshi declined to
give any details on his U.S. orders.
Estimating 40 tonnes of exports for the six months to March
could leave the domestic market with 160 tonnes of gold in the
peak festival and wedding season, about half its requirement,
Parekh said.
India has already imported 393.68 tonnes of gold from April
to Sept. 25, and the finance ministry expects 750-800 tonnes of
gold imports in the fiscal year to March 2014.
Shekhar Bhandari, executive vice president at Kotak Mahindra
bank in Mumbai, said he believes the jewellery industry in India
has the tools and the will to boost its export activity.
"Many people are moving towards exports... The jewellery
industry is ready to do that now," he said. "Until now, they
felt there was easy money in imports. But when you realise you
have limited room (to grow), you will take those steps."