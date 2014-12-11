BRIEF-Materion Corp sees 2017 capex about $25 mln - $30 mln - SEC filing
* Sees 2017 capex approximately $25 million - $30 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qnlmJt) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
LBMA SILVER PRICE DEC 11 SET AT $16.98/OZ
* Sees 2017 capex approximately $25 million - $30 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qnlmJt) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, April 28 Nationwide strikes led by Brazilian unions to protest President Michel Temer's austerity measures hobbled public transport in several major cities and closed schools, car factories, banks and other businesses across the country.