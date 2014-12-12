UPDATE 1-Ad company Interpublic's quarterly revenue misses estimates
April 21 Advertising company Interpublic Group of Cos reported quarterly revenue that missed analysts' estimates as a tough economic environment slowed international growth.
LBMA SILVER PRICE DEC 12 SET AT $17.07/OZ
April 21 Advertising company Interpublic Group of Cos reported quarterly revenue that missed analysts' estimates as a tough economic environment slowed international growth.
April 21 Embattled Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, said on Friday that it had priced its recently approved plaque psoriasis treatment at $3,500 per month.