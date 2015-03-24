BRIEF-Invictus MD announces $20 mln bought deal private placement of units
* Invictus MD announces $20,000,000 bought deal private placement of units
LBMA SILVER PRICE MARCH 24 SET AT $16.97/OZ
* Invictus MD announces $20,000,000 bought deal private placement of units
NEW YORK, May 8 Institutional Shareholder Services urged PrivateBancorp stockholders to reject Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce's latest takeover offer, citing possible Canadian housing market contagion that could undermine the $4.9 billion cash-and-stock bid.