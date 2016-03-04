LONDON, March 4 (IFR) - The high-yield LBO market is
reopening on both sides of the Atlantic, with Solera selling
US$1.73bn of Triple C bonds and LeasePlan on the verge of
relaunching its 1.55bn hung deal.
Solera's US$3.9bn bond and loan deal was an important test
for the market, as it was the largest LBO since the November
collapse of data storage firm Veritas's US$5.6bn bond and loan
package.
Solera is also in the under-pressure tech sector and many
investors pegged its leverage at well above the already high
6.8x official figure.
A banker on the deal said that while leverage was high, the
underlying business was "one of the best" within the high-yield
software space.
"If we hadn't got this done, the read across to the hung
deals in the US would have been terrible," he said.
That is not to say underwriters, led by Goldman Sachs, had
an easy time placing the paper, which took nearly a month to
sell.
Leads had to hike yields and change the deal's structure
several times, while also rewriting documents on both the bonds
and loans to appease wary investors.
Increased demand for the secured loans allowed those
involved to reduce the size of the more difficult to place bonds
by US$300m to US$1.73bn. And while leads briefly entertained the
idea of placing a planned euro tranche privately with a handful
of investors, they eventually ditched that piece entirely.
The banker said that he could not remember a deal where
underwriters "had to juggle so many balls".
The bonds were sold at a five point discount to yield a
whopping 11.47%, although the banker said underwriters were not
left holding any paper.
LEASEPLAN B
Euro bond investors may have been less than receptive to
Solera, but appear ready to welcome back a deal they rejected
less than a month ago.
LeasePlan is aiming to relaunch a 1.55bn-equivalent buyout
bond as early as next week, according to sources close to the
deal.
Last month, the transaction became one of the largest ever
hung high-yield trades.
The Dutch vehicle-leasing company originally attempted to
price the three-tranche bond on February 11, but pulled it after
deteriorating credit markets saw investors demand higher than
expected yields.
LeasePlan expects to have its full-year 2015 numbers ready
by Tuesday, which bankers said could allow them to price the
deal by the end of the week if the market's recovery holds.
The bankers added that they were also aiming to price the
deal tighter than where the book was covered last time.
"I think they'll be able to do it, which is unfortunate as
it means the sponsor wins," said one portfolio manager.
"It's not a bad business, just a funky structure that came
at the wrong time."
LeasePlan's holding company bonds sit above an operating
company with a banking licence, and the week it originally tried
to price saw the Additional Tier 1 market suffer its worst
sell-off since opening in 2013.
A second investor also said he expected the deal to be
priced tighter given the renewed "hunger for primary issuance".
"There is quite a lot of subordination, but people will take
comfort from the fact the engine providing dividends to service
the debt is a highly regulated entity," he said.
But not everyone was so convinced.
"It's a levered bet on the net equity of a financial
institution," said a third investor. "Maybe everyone else has
forgotten what happened in AT1s a few weeks ago, but just
because it comes in an improved market doesn't mean I'll change
my view."
