NEW YORK, July 15 The leveraged buyout landscape
has returned to more familiar ground with Barclays back on top
after Macquarie Capital leapt to the top of Thomson Reuters LPC
LBO league tables during the first quarter amidst extremely slow
activity and volatile conditions.
Barclays previously sat on top of the list of lenders
backing leveraged buyouts in 2015 as the market bounced back
amid more activity but ceded its top spot to Macquarie Capital
during the first quarter.
Better conditions allowed leveraged buyout activity to
increase though it was still muted compared to last year, and
the renewed business allowed big banks such as Bank of America
Merrill Lynch and Deutsche Bank to bounce back toward the top of
the list after both banks dropped below spot number 20 during
the first quarter.
BAML vaulted to third during the second quarter from number
21 during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank moved up to sixth on
the list from number 22 during the previous quarter.
Jefferies, which was the number two leveraged buyout
underwriter in 2015, was eighth during the second quarter and is
the number 12 underwriter during the first half overall.
Macquarie slipped back down to number 15 from its spot atop
the league tables during the first quarter.
"There was so little activity in the first quarter, and I
think most banks were very conservative," said a lawyer who
works on leveraged buyout. "All of the banks have been more
active in the second quarter."
For the first half of 2016 combined, Macquarie is still at
number four despite dropping so much, but the top three are
Barclays, Citi and Goldman Sachs. BAML is now sixth on the year
and Deutsche Bank is ninth.
In 2015, Barclays, Jefferies and Credit Suisse were the top
three LBO underwriters. Deutsche Bank was fourth and BAML was
tenth.
BOUNCING BACK
Industry sources attributed the return to normalcy to the
leveraged loan markets improving in conjunction with equity
markets. In addition, banks were able to get several deals off
their balance sheets that they had been forced to hold onto
during the tumultuous fourth quarter of 2015 and first quarter
of 2016 after they were unable to sell them to investors.
"I think it's too early to tell if the banks that had stuck
deals are really willing to go and underwrite just anything,"
the lawyer said. "But you could see people slowly dipping their
toes in, and it has accelerated."
The largest of these backed the Carlyle Group's buyout of
software company Veritas. Banks originally launched a US$2.45bn
term loan and a 760m term loan in November 2015 to help finance
the deal, but banks held onto the loans and funded the
acquisition in January.
The banks finally sold the loans with a new structure that
included US$1.941bn Term Loan B-1, a 457.98m (US$512.8m) Term
Loan B-1 and a US$368m Term Loan B-2, but the discount was steep
at 85 cents on the dollar.
This has given banks more room on their balance sheets and
more confidence in agreeing to underwrite deals though banks are
still looking at things on a credit-by-credit basis.
"The assets that are easy to understand that have good
history and a proven track record of strong and reliable numbers
banks are falling all over themselves to provide those," the
lawyer said. "If that's not the case, it's up to a smaller
group."
In the broader leveraged loan market, BAML sits at the top
of the leveraged underwriting chart and was involved in 13.6% of
the leveraged volume during the first half of the year. Wells
Fargo was second with 9.7% and JP Morgan was third with 9.6%.
