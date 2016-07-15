NEW YORK, July 15 The leveraged buyout landscape has returned to more familiar ground with Barclays back on top after Macquarie Capital leapt to the top of Thomson Reuters LPC LBO league tables during the first quarter amidst extremely slow activity and volatile conditions.

Barclays previously sat on top of the list of lenders backing leveraged buyouts in 2015 as the market bounced back amid more activity but ceded its top spot to Macquarie Capital during the first quarter.

Better conditions allowed leveraged buyout activity to increase though it was still muted compared to last year, and the renewed business allowed big banks such as Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Deutsche Bank to bounce back toward the top of the list after both banks dropped below spot number 20 during the first quarter.

BAML vaulted to third during the second quarter from number 21 during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank moved up to sixth on the list from number 22 during the previous quarter.

Jefferies, which was the number two leveraged buyout underwriter in 2015, was eighth during the second quarter and is the number 12 underwriter during the first half overall.

Macquarie slipped back down to number 15 from its spot atop the league tables during the first quarter.

"There was so little activity in the first quarter, and I think most banks were very conservative," said a lawyer who works on leveraged buyout. "All of the banks have been more active in the second quarter."

For the first half of 2016 combined, Macquarie is still at number four despite dropping so much, but the top three are Barclays, Citi and Goldman Sachs. BAML is now sixth on the year and Deutsche Bank is ninth.

In 2015, Barclays, Jefferies and Credit Suisse were the top three LBO underwriters. Deutsche Bank was fourth and BAML was tenth.

BOUNCING BACK

Industry sources attributed the return to normalcy to the leveraged loan markets improving in conjunction with equity markets. In addition, banks were able to get several deals off their balance sheets that they had been forced to hold onto during the tumultuous fourth quarter of 2015 and first quarter of 2016 after they were unable to sell them to investors.

"I think it's too early to tell if the banks that had stuck deals are really willing to go and underwrite just anything," the lawyer said. "But you could see people slowly dipping their toes in, and it has accelerated."

The largest of these backed the Carlyle Group's buyout of software company Veritas. Banks originally launched a US$2.45bn term loan and a 760m term loan in November 2015 to help finance the deal, but banks held onto the loans and funded the acquisition in January.

The banks finally sold the loans with a new structure that included US$1.941bn Term Loan B-1, a 457.98m (US$512.8m) Term Loan B-1 and a US$368m Term Loan B-2, but the discount was steep at 85 cents on the dollar.

This has given banks more room on their balance sheets and more confidence in agreeing to underwrite deals though banks are still looking at things on a credit-by-credit basis.

"The assets that are easy to understand  that have good history and a proven track record of strong and reliable numbers  banks are falling all over themselves to provide those," the lawyer said. "If that's not the case, it's up to a smaller group."

In the broader leveraged loan market, BAML sits at the top of the leveraged underwriting chart and was involved in 13.6% of the leveraged volume during the first half of the year. Wells Fargo was second with 9.7% and JP Morgan was third with 9.6%. (Reporting by Jonathan Schwarzberg; Editing By Chris Mangham and Jon Methven)